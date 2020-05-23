The latest Adidas Yeezy leak suggests that Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 380 model is reportedly dropping in a new colorway coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, a new "Blue Oat" is releasing sometime in May. Though early images have yet to leak, mock-up photos from the leaker group show that it will make use of an orange Primeknit upper blended with brown accents and a blue perforated panel on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a light brown Boost midsole and a gum outsole. The shoe is expected to release in reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" is slated to drop sometime in May at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $230. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (05/23): Initially scheduled to launch in May, hanzuying reports that the "Blue Oat; Yeezy 380 is now slated to launch sometime in Summer 2020 for $230. Keep it locked for updates.

Image via hanzuying

