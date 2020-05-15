Unlike many of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles that surfaces, this latest pair is one that doesn't appear to be releasing to the public.

Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia, images of a new friends-and-family Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sample have leaked and showcase a translucent upper with tie-dye-like multicolored accents along with a see-through heel tab and laces. The transparent look continues onto the full-length Boost midsole and outsole.

As of now, this sample Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is unlikely to see a retail release, but we'll let you know if anything changes.