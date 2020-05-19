After much anticipation, the MNVN variation of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 may finally be releasing next month.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the silhouette is now expected to be called the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, which will be the first model from the line without the Yeezy moniker.

Staying true to the initial leaks, the MNVN style of the Yeezy Boost 700 model features nylon construction on the upper replacing suede and leather used on the Yeezy Boost 700 and the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 models. Additional details include a large 700 branding printed on the lateral side, and black overlays on the toe box and heel counter, which sit atop a full-length Boost midsole.

While not confirmed by the brand, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is expected to make its debut in the "Orange" colorway on Feb. 28 followed by the "Triple Black" makeup shortly after. Both pairs are expected to retail for $220 each.

UPDATE (02/03): Adidas has confirmed that the "Black" Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is releasing exclusively at select retailers in New York, London, and Tokyo on Feb. 8 for $220. Check out a full store list here.

UPDATE (05/19): Following a limited drop in February, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Black" is restocking in full-family sizing including adults ($220), kids ($160), and for infants ($140) on May 23 via the Adidas app, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas