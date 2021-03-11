Nike has unveiled a new collection of NBA jerseys to kick off the start of the second half of the 2020-21 season, but not every team is getting new threads.
Starting this week, the sixteen teams that made the post-season last year will be rocking their new NBA Earned Edition jerseys and kicking things off was the Dallas Mavericks last night when they faced off against the San Antonio Spurs. The latest Earned Edition uniform for the Los Angeles Lakers is decorated with gold trims and gold Swoosh branding on the shoulder in honor of their championship run in the recent NBA Playoffs while the remaining fifteen teams will feature special silver insignias instead.
The 2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition jerseys will be available for purchase starting on March 18 on NBAstore.com. Grab a detailed look at each of the uniforms below.
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Dallas Mavericks
Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers