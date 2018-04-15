Colin Kaepernick could be the newest endorsee of the Three Stripes if he is re-signed by an NFL team.

According to AZ Central, in a recent interview at Arizona State's Global Sport Summit, president of Adidas North America Mark King told CEO of Arizona State University’s Global Sport Institute Kenneth L. Shropshire, "If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him."

Kaepernick has become known for far more than football over the past year. His peaceful protests against police brutality and injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers even sparked a movement within the NFL and gained national recognition.

While his actions have made him a polarizing figure, King asserted that the brand would not want to sign him to "take advantage of" his current status, but believes athletes with messages like Kaepernick's should still be recognized by these brands despite the controversy they can drum up.

"We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place," he said. “If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today."

If Kap does ink a deal with a team for the upcoming NFL season, he could be joining the likes of other big name NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, and DeAndre Hopkins on Team Three Stripes. Most recently, Kaepernick's journey back to the NFL seems to have been halted after it was reported the Seattle Seahawks postponed a scheduled workout with the quarterback after he would not say if he would discontinue his pregame protests.